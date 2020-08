Marlene Rose Bibeault passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born in Stanley, Ontario on January 7, 1954. She was very kind and caring. Her smile was never ending. Marlene was predeceased by her husband George, her parents Edwin and Wilma Kukkee, as well as numerous siblings. She will be loved forever by her family and friends. A private family service will be held. Donations in Marlene's memory may be made to the Charity of your Choice.





Online condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com