We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our mother, Marlene Smith, on May 21, 2020 at TBRHSC. Born in 1937 to the late Dorothea & Richard Syms, mom was raised in Fort William and graduated from Vocational to begin a career in the clerical field. In 1956, on a blind date, mom met the love of her life, Al. They were married June 4, 1957 and were blessed to share sixty-one years together until Al's passing in December of 2018. Marlene's life was centered around her love for her family. Younger years were highlighted by summers at Floral Beach and family vacations. In the winter months, Marlene was an avid curler and proud member of a championship team. She even took up skiing one year, just to spend more time with her children. Marlene always had a new card game to teach the family. Marlene and Al retired in 1990 and hit the road to travel Canada and the Southern United States for the next 23 years, often with grandchildren in tow. Before beginning their travels, Marlene talked Al into joining the Thunder Bay Square and Round Dance Association and they enjoyed many years of dancing together. Marlene was a very devoted individual who was actively involved in her church. A long-time member of the Catholic Women's League, she also enjoyed volunteering in the community. Together with Al, they called bingo at Jasper Place and assisted with worship services at Hogarth for many years. Marlene is survived by daughters Cheryl (Bob) and Deb (Ric) and son, Dale (Cathy). The joy of her life, her grandchildren Mark (Lindsay), Sarah, Ryan and Michelle and her great-grandson, Malcolm also survive her along with other relatives. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Al, her parents, in-laws, sisters Elin at age 4 and Mitzi in 2019. In recognition of Marlene's caring and compassion for others, all are invited to remember her through a donation to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.



