On Monday, October 28, 2019 Marshall James John of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family and close friends at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Marshall had a smile that radiated and was infectious to those around him. Marshall's quiet, kind and gentle demeanor was admired by all who knew him. Marshall was a dedicated man and he held his family very close to his heart. His family could always count on him to help out when needed. Marshall was a very proud member of the Nipigon SLO Pitch League and a teammate on the Mustangs. Marshall never missed a game unless he was away at work. Rain or shine he was on the field being the best player (according to him). He was always looking to spare when it wasn't his night to play. Marshall was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan and on the nights they played he did not appreciate being disturbed. Cheers or swears could be heard throughout the house depending on the outcome. Recently Marshall started collecting hockey cards and he was always very excited to check mail when he was home and when he wasn't sent many reminders to go check if he had mail. Marshall was also a member of the Lake Helen Fire Department and was so proud to have his son Dalton join along side of him. Marshall was a family man. Marshall was so proud of his children; Samantha and Dalton and his step-son Landon. There was nothing he would not do for them. Papa-no-butt loved his granddaughter Lilly with his whole heart. Nothing was off limits when it came to her. Marshall was a hard worker and put pride into everything he did which has been evident by all the well wishes from present and past coworkers and employers. Marshall and the love of his life Sasha were married on May 2, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends. Some of the happiest days of Marshall's life were spent celebrating there. Definitely a trip to remember. Marshall was predeceased by his maternal grandparents – Frances and Charles (Willy) John, paternal grandparents – Irvin and Jeanette Potan, sister Jessica and side-kick Mukwa. Marshall is survived by his loving wife Sasha, daughter Samantha (Claire) and granddaughter Lillian of Valley, Nova Scotia, son Dalton and step-son Landon (Ashtyn); his special fur baby Luna, grand puppy Nova; by his mother Florence and step-father Charles Thompson, his father Marcel and step-mother Darlene, parents-in-law – Amy and Henry Roy, brother Douglas, sisters – Marcia and Melina, nieces -Gracie and Camilla, nephews – Easton and Weston and his go-to for everything Uncle Cooter (Geraldine) all of Nipigon. Numerous other relatives also survive. Resting at his residence; 13 Mission Bay Road Lake Helen Reserve where friends may call after 6 P.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Prayers will be offered at the house Thursday and Friday at 8 P.M. Funeral service for Marshall John will take place at 11 A.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating, with cremation to follow. Friends and family can gather at the Nipigon Legion for a luncheon following the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon Food Bank. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors of the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital and the Intensive Care Unit of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.