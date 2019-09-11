|
The beginning of one journey June 20, 1921 and the start of another September 8, 2019. Marta Zylak age 98 years, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born June 20, 1921 on a family farm outside of Pinsk, Belarus. During WWII her young years were spent as a forced labourer on a German farm. Here she met and married John Zylak. At the end of the war they stayed in a displaced persons camp and eventually moved to Canada in 1951. She had a passion for gardening and fishing in her earlier days. Marta was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was predeceased by her husband John, son Jamie, son-in-law Frank Bily and partner Ed. She is survived by her daughters Kazimiera “Kazie” Bily and son John, granddaughter Angie and great-granddaughter Angela. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 when family and friends will gather at St. Casimir's R.C. Church for Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time in the church. On-line Condolences may be sent to
Marta Zylak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
