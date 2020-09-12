

July 1, 1938 -

September 6, 2020



Mrs. Martha Hopkins passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 82.Martha was kind hearted, and always wore her heart on her sleeve. She was always willing to help those in need without question or judgment. Martha was an incredible knitter, she could create just about anything without even having to follow a pattern, her creations impressed many and kept a lot of people warm during the cold months. Martha loved to spend time with her family, she always made everyone smile and laugh with her sense of humour. Martha was most definitely the life of the party wherever she went.Martha is survived by her sons: Donald Hopkins, Jimmy Hopkins (Zandra); her grandchildren: George, Shannon (Mark), Edward (Amanda), Jessie (Scott), Donnie (Annie) and many great grand children. Predeceased by her children Mike Hopkins, Laurie Ridler and Penny Smith.Martha has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held for her in combination with her grand daughters wedding September 12, 2020 at 8pm.Thank you so very much to the team on 3S at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their dedication and care. Martha truly loved you all.Those wanting to make a donation in her honour are more then welcome to donate to a local animal rescue of choice as Martha loved animals, especially cats.