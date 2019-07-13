|
August 10 1952 – July 6 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marty Hynnes. He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Dana, son Michael (Deb), a granddaughter Mikeah whom he adored. Also his siblings Carole, Bruce (Bev), Ricky (Loralyn), Sandra (John). Marty was pre deceased by his brothers Wally (Darrel) and Herald (Linda). Marty worked for Shuniah Forest Products for over 25 years. A celebration of life will be held at the Nolalu community centre on July 27 from 1-5 pm.