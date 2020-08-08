Mr. Martin Klaus, age 89 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Martin was born on June 6, 1931 in Germany. He immigrated to Canada, where he met Laura Melsted. They were married in 1965, residing in Westfort until 1986, before moving to Paipoonge. Martin owned and operated Arrow Electric.



Martin was predeceased by his beloved wife Laura; his parents Johann and Anne Klaus; his brother Gerhard (Elsa) Klaus and sister Johanna (Helmut). He is survived by his sister Dorothea as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Martin's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.



Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Martin to Broadway United Church or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.





