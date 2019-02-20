|
It is with great sadness and broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Martin Wayne Bachynski. He passed at home on February 14th, 2019 at the age of 58. Martin was born May 25, 1960 in Port Arthur, ON and grew up in Thunder Bay, where he spent most of his life. He attended C.D. Howe and Hammarskjold High School. After high school, Martin ventured out west and started his career with several different natural gas companies. He returned home to Thunder Bay in the early 80's and continued to work for Union Gas; he would have been celebrating 32 years as a drafter/estimator on May the 4th (Star Wars day). Martin was very skilled and handy at just about anything he attempted, he was proud to have recently built a beautiful family home, and would lend a hand on any project big or small. He was loved for his witty sense of humour and his ambition to always be involved in and help with what his family had on the go. Martin will be sadly missed by wife Marta of 30 yrs, children Alexander (Stephanie Covello), Samantha (Slim Babay), and Lexie. Martin is also survived by sisters Marilyn (Earle) Tuele, brothers Lorne (Carmen), Glen and Gary (Gigi), brother and sisters-in-law Jack, Jamie and Carol Ann Walczak, nieces and nephews Crystal, Jennifer, Adam, Brent, Derik, Hailey, Victoria, Cody, Kris, Melissa, Aunt Millie Newman and cousins. Martin is predeceased by his parents Donna and Lawrence Bachynski, parents-in-law Jack and Eva Walczak, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Martin's greatest joy in life was his family, he was especially proud of his three children. Martin was always supportive and encouraging of his children's decisions. He was immensely proud of all they have accomplished and the people they have become. As a father, Martin passed on many lessons to his children that will continue to guide them throughout their lives. The love he shared with his wife, Marta, will continue to be a pillar of their family. Martin and Marta loved to go on trips. Whether with their children, their friends, or as a couple, they went to exotic destinations, as well as exploring sites closer to home. They shared many fond memories of these trips, notably their recent family trip to Disney World, as well as their trips to the Dominican Republic and St. Maarten with their friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Martin's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Current River Rec Centre 1pm to 4pm. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
