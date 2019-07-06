|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom and Mummu, Mirjam. In Finnish there is a word called "Ihana".
Martta (Mirjam) Scheffler passed away very peacefully, at the age of 92, in her home at Suomi Koti on May 23, 2019 with her daughter Marlene and son-in-law Alastair by her side.
Our dear mother never wanted to bring too much attention on herself so according to her wishes she did not want a funeral. She was buried at Riverside Cemetery on Thursday, May 28, 2019. A small graveside service was held there with her family and close friends saying their final good byes. Thank you to Greg Luczyk and David Alander for all of the lovely words and memories of our mother.
Mirjam was born in Kiukainen, Finland on June 9, 1926 to parents Martta Sophia (Rantala) and Aarne Jalmari Soderlund. She had five siblings: older twins Alan and Salme, Aulikki, Anja and Taina (who passed away at 7 years of age). Mirjam is survived by her sister Aulikki and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Finland. She is also survived by niece Mirjam (Missy) Koski of Thunder Bay and nieces Barbara and Deborah Soderlund of the United States.
In Finland, Mirjam had a lot of friends and family. She worked at the grandest hotel there, the "Aulanko". Here she learned many social skills and an appreciation for dancing and many of the finer things in life. She developed life long friendships there.
From Finland, she immigrated to Canada in 1952 with a portion of her journey spent on the luxury liner, The Queen Mary. She was always very proud of this fact. Once in Port Arthur, Ontario, she was able to reunite with her sister Salme and her father Aarne. In Port Arthur, she met her late husband Gunter Helmut Scheffler and they married soon after. Mirjam and Gunter had three children: Frederick, Marlene and Helmut.
One of Mirjam's greatest joys was her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought much light to her life. She is survived by her children Frederick Scheffler, Marlene Grant (Alastair) and Helmut Scheffler (Melvene Phaure); grandchildren: Daniel Luczyk, Juliana Luczyk, Alison Tatarin and Kayla McKennitt (Chris); great grandchildren: Rylee, Ryder, Kaylin, Jaakob and Rylan.
Mirjam loved all of her family's individuality. She was kind and generous and always looked for the good in people. She had the sweetest smile and gentlest touch. She enjoyed baking, fine music and flowers. She was very close to nature and loved to be outside.
Mirjam was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness on July 22, 1966. She remained faithful until her death. The Bible and its teachings were the cornerstones of her adult life. She had great faith in Jehovah and strongly believed in the hope of resurrection. She had many close friends at the Kingdom Hall and she will be greatly missed by all of them.
In her later years, Mirjam learned how to paint and create many beautiful pictures. She loved taking photos throughout her life, many of which were used in the earlier Suomi Koti calenders, where she lived for 32 years. She loved capturing the family on film over the years, a treasure which brings peace to us all now.
Many thanks to her dear friends and to all of the people who came to visit her in the hospital and at her home. The visits brightened her days and she truly appreciated them. She treasured all of you very much.
Thank you so much to the staff at St. Joe's and Thunder Bay Regional for their care during her five months in hospital; also to the workers at Paramed, who came to help over the last couple of months, when Mirjam was at her home.
Special thanks to Dr Kevin Miller, Linda Rouselle, Treena, Georgette, Hilkka, Roberta, Monika and Amar, who all went over and above in their care of our mother, so that for her last months she could be in the comfort of her own home, as per her wishes.
Thank you to her close friends John and Ellen Nahkala for always making sure she was okay over the last many years, and to Kerttu Puurula for all the hours of listening to music together and reminiscing about their last 60 years.
It means beautiful.
Rest in peace Ihana.
We love you Mummu.
