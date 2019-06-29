|
Mr. Martti Savela, 65 years, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly in his sleep on June 25, 2019.
Martti was born in Haapavesi, Finland. He immigrated to Thunder Bay with his family in 1960 where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for various companies. He worked for 35+ years for his brother Esko operating the front end loader and most recently for Bruno's Construction. He had been planning to work for one more year.
In Thunder Bay Martti enjoyed “going for a beer at the club” and looked forward to his annual trip to Pilon, Cuba where his wife (Yanet) and family reside. He was especially looking forward to his annual trip to Cuba this year with a change to a different resort, where he was planning to bring his family there and enjoy a week with them.
Martti will be sadly missed by his surviving brothers Jorma (Heather), Risto, Esko (Shirley), sister-in-law Leah, his nephews (Dale, Randy, Kevin and Bobby) and nieces (Anita and Annette), his wife Yanet, his children in Cuba and numerous relatives in Canada and Finland. Martti was predeceased by his father (Lauri), his mother (Edith), Sister (Anneli), and Brother (Eric).
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Martti's life will be held on Saturday July 27 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Martti's memory to Hilldale Church or a charity of your choice.