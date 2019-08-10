|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Marty Marin announce his passing on August 7th, 2019. He left this world surrounded by his family and their unwavering love.
Marty was born on September 8, 1960 in Port Arthur to Emil and Winnie (McDonagh) Marin. He was a talented carpenter and entrepreneur with an admirable work ethic. He relocated to Dryden, Ontario where he successfully expanded his business. Marty was an avid outdoorsman and motorcycle enthusiast. He lived his life to the fullest with generosity and kindness to all who had the good fortune of knowing him. Marty was notorious for his incredible sense of humour and quick wit, which he carried right to the end.
Family was everything to Marty. He was the best Papa a grandchild could have!
Marty will be sadly missed by his wife, Leslie Coulis; daughter Renee (Scott) and grandchildren Brynnlee and Kaiya; daughter Danielle and grandchildren Amelia, Victoria, William and Leland; his mother Winnie; brother John (Patti); sisters Heather and Paula (Bill); nephew Andrew; nieces Megan, Teighlor and Corrie; mother-in-law Laurie Bitner and father-in-law Tim Coulis; he is also survived by relatives in Canada, Australia and Europe.
He was predeceased by his father Emil Marin.
Funeral Services for Marty will be held on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 in the Chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. presided by Fr. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Marty's memory to Camp Quality - www.campquality.org