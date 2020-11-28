



July 16, 1942 – November 19, 2020



Marvin John Salmi, age 78 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in TBRHSC.Marvin was born on July 16, 1942, in Port Arthur, Ontario, to Helen and Svante Salmi. He was raised and educated in Nolalu moving to town to attend Port Arthur Technical and Commercial High School in 1957. On May 1, 1965, he married Sinikka Ylatalo and together they raised three daughters. As a family, cross country skiing and trailer camping were enjoyed and in 1978 the family camp was purchased at Cummins Lake. Marvin loved nature, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Marvin and Sinikka enjoyed travelling together across Canada, Finland, the United States as well as going on cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska.Marvin began his career in the forest industry in a variety of forest related capacities such as logger, scaler, supervisor, machine operator/trainer, transport driver, driver trainer and purchase wood supervisor. He retired as Senior Wood Buyer from Avenor now Resolute.Working in his garage, fabricating, welding and challenging himself to try new ideas was how he spent his time. He was always building or fixing something. Marvin's great sense of humour allowed him to make friends easily and kept everyone smiling.Marvin was a patient man - living with four women - even the dogs were female. The only reprieve he got was when nephew Mauri lived with us for a short period. Marvin was very proud of his Finnish heritage and enjoyed many trips to Finland to meet and visit with relatives. He enjoyed music and loved dancing to music played on the accordion. He was a member of the Knights of Kaleva, Past President of the Finlandia Association of Thunder for several terms as well as Past President of Hoito Restaurant Limited. Marvin was R.W. Master and Past Master of A.F. & A.M. No. 287 Shuniah Lodge as well as Treasurer and Secretary for several terms, Past Active Member of Supreme Council, Past Deputy for Ontario, M.W.S. of Nanna Bijou Rose Croix and as C. in C. for the North Star Consistory for the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Many friends were made while travelling throughout Canada. He thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship and comradery of the Masonic Brotherhood.Survived by and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Sinikka; daughters, Lori-Ann, Sheri-Lynn and Candace (Ann); grandchildren, Tyler Bisignano, Kieran Graham, Julian Salmi-Perry and Ivy Salmi-Perry; sisters, Gloria (Joe) Dolce and June Wozny; sisters in-law, Eila Butikofer and Elsa Levanen as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada, USA and Finland. He was predeceased by his parents.Private graveside services for the late Marvin John Salmi will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Riverside Cemetery officiated by Pastor Brian Falkenholt. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Foundation, Christ Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.