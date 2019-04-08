|
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marvin Knowles Osmar (Ozzie) at the age of 85, in the McCausland Hospital, Terrace Bay on April 1, 2019. Marvin was born September 29, 1933 in Port Arthur Ontario. Ozzie was best known for his love of sports; baseball, junior hockey in Thunder Bay and hockey for the Terrace Bay Superiors. Ozzie was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Thunder Bay with the Marathon Mercuries, he was also inducted on the Wall of Fame in Terrace Bay with the Terrace Bay Superiors. Marvin married his best friend and love of his life Arlene Mendelin. They moved to Terrace Bay in 1954 where Ozzie worked for Kimberly Clark becoming a machinist and then General Forman. Ozzie loved the outdoors and loved what Terrace Bay had to offer; fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and his camp at White Sand and the Slate Islands. In Ozzie's later years he became an avid golfer winning many trophies and tournaments. Ozzie and Arlene enjoyed many winters in Florida. Ozzie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and lived the last 2 years of his life in the McCausland Hospital. Marvin was predeceased by his Mother and Father, brothers Harold, Maurice and sister Charlene as well as his mother and father in-laws. Marvin will be sadly missed by his wife of 64 years Arlene, son James (Carol), daughters Kathy (Don), Carole (Glen) and his furry friend Molly. Marvin will also be missed by his sister Glenice (Ron), brother Norman (Elsie), brother-in-law Bob (Barb), 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Terrace Bay Community Church on Saturday April 13, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm. As expressions of sympathy donations to McCausland Hospital, Parkinson's Disease or a charity of your choice will appreciated.