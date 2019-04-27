|
Marvin Louis Henshell, a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home and formerly of East Francis St. passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 20th, 2019 after a long, difficult battle with Alzheimers. Born December 5, 1940 in Winnipeg, MB, Marvin moved to Fort William as a child. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 66 & graduated from Selkirk High School; he went on to attend Lakehead University and Confederation College. A Father, Husband and Grandfather, Marvin loved movies, music, and reminiscing about his days as a band member with the Salvation Army and Rally Racing with the Thunder Bay Autosports Club. But his latest & greatest joy was his granddaughter Abby. Marvin is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Edna (Knapp) Henschel, brother-in-law Bill Hudema and nephew Doug Hudema. He is survived by his wife Donna, his daughters Becky (Paul) Hicks & Lynda Henshell, and his granddaughter Abbigail Hicks. His sister Gwen Hudema, brother Thomas Henschel, sister-in-law Marilyn (Jim) Naida, brother-in-law Jim (Jean) Rodgers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the Alzheimer Society.Online condolences
