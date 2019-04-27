Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Henshell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Louis Henshell


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Louis Henshell Obituary

Marvin Louis Henshell, a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home and formerly of East Francis St. passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 20th, 2019 after a long, difficult battle with Alzheimers. Born December 5, 1940 in Winnipeg, MB, Marvin moved to Fort William as a child. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 66 & graduated from Selkirk High School; he went on to attend Lakehead University and Confederation College. A Father, Husband and Grandfather, Marvin loved movies, music, and reminiscing about his days as a band member with the Salvation Army and Rally Racing with the Thunder Bay Autosports Club. But his latest & greatest joy was his granddaughter Abby. Marvin is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Edna (Knapp) Henschel, brother-in-law Bill Hudema and nephew Doug Hudema. He is survived by his wife Donna, his daughters Becky (Paul) Hicks & Lynda Henshell, and his granddaughter Abbigail Hicks. His sister Gwen Hudema, brother Thomas Henschel, sister-in-law Marilyn (Jim) Naida, brother-in-law Jim (Jean) Rodgers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now