We are sad to announce the passing of Mary Benka on May 3, 2019 in her 97th year. She left us peacefully in her residence at Pioneer Ridge with family watching over her. Mary was born in Czechoslovakia August 27, 1922 and came to Canada, at the age of 15, to live with her parents on Hilldale Road. After her marriage to Joseph Benka they moved to the East End, then to their family home at Alberta Street, where they lived for many years. She always greatly enjoyed her various jobs, mostly in the restaurant industry, including the Millionaire Drive-inn and the A & W restaurants. She was also active as a driver for Meals on Wheels well into her 80's. Active in her Trinity Lutheran Church community throughout her life, including their "Perogy Kitchen gang" which she really enjoyed. Mary was always excited about blueberry and mushroom picking and finding the special, "good places" to pick. She enjoyed her garden and the tasty vegetables and pickles it produced for the special meals she so loved to make for the family. Mary had a special place in her heart for everyone of her family and her friends. They were always greeted with enthusiasm, happiness and laughter. Mary leaves her daughter Helen (Peter) Knudsen; son Edward (Verna) Benka and all her special grandchildren. Lyle (Tarja), Scott, Jay Knudsen; Chris (Kara), Curtis (Lisa) Benka; great grandchildren Lia (Mike), Kai Knudsen; Abbi, Carter, Jackson, Mila and Parker Benka and sister Josie Boucher. Predeceased by husband Joseph, mother and father Anne and Michael Kopchik, and her sister Margaret Tabachak A special thank you to Dr. Koo and to ALL the amazing staff that work on Plaza 4 at Pioneer Ridge. You were all very dedicated, compassionate and so kind to our Mother, Grannie, during her stay. We really appreciated all you did for her. Thank you to Pastor Otke for visiting and caring for our Mother's spiritual needs. A Celebration of Life service for Mary Benka will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 560 North May Street on Tuesday, May 21st at 11am. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment at Mountain View Cemetery will follow later. In lieu of flowers, donations made to TBRHSC Cardiac Research, Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
