1946 – 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Bilyk (nee Kluchkowsky) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group, with family by her side, at the age of 73.
Mary was born on March 13, 1946 in Germany to Luke and Linda Kluchkowsky. She attended public school in Geraldton and Fort William, St. Pat's High School, and Lakehead University.
Mary met the love of her life, Walter, at the young age of 16, while they attended a church dance, and following a long distance three year romance, Mary and Walter were married on July 31, 1965. Following their move to Southern Ontario, they were blessed with the births of their two children, Michael and Patricia.
Mary was a very special person, with a magnetic personality, a beautiful smile, and a genuinely caring, respective approach with everyone she met, regardless of their background or status. Mary was very artistic and had a flair for design. She led the design of her two family homes in Ottawa and at West Loon Lake. As an artist, she performed many roles as part of Cambrian Players, and exhibited her beautiful voice while participating in the Lakehead Choral Group, the Prosvita Ladies Choir, and many other vocal groups.
Mary excelled at everything she did, but rarely wanted to take credit for her accomplishments. She had wonderful culinary skills, and especially loved to organize and make Ukrainian meals for family and friends. Mary studied psychology and sociology at University and used her skills in many different capacities in the retail and marketing sector. In their retirement years, Mary and Walter co-founded and ran a successful consulting business.
Mary and Walter loved to travel and particularly enjoyed their annual trips to Hawaii. Mary's favourite place to be was at her home on West Loon Lake, watching beautiful sunsets, cruising the lake on the pontoon, and enjoying the company and friendship of her neighbours and other looners.
Family was most important to Mary. She and Walter had an unbreakable bond and were dedicated to and loved each other deeply and unconditionally. Mary was thrilled when she gave birth to her two children, Michael and Patricia, and was overjoyed to become a grandmother/nanna to her grandchildren, John and Michaela Semenick, and Jaydon Bilyk.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Walter, son Michael (Emily), daughter Patricia Semenick (Michael), beloved grandchildren John Semenick, Michaela Semenick, and Jaydon Bilyk, as well as sibling Michael Kluchkowsky. Mary is predeceased by her parents, Luke and Linda Kluchkowsky, and brother Brian.
As per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church on Victoria Avenue, where the funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Stepan Didur, accompanied by Father Francis Pudicherry. A reception in the Church basement will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Care Fund at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre are appreciated.