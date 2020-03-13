|
March 13, 1946 - June 5, 2019
In loving memory of our dear Mary as we celebrate your birthday today .
We remember the joy and
happiness that we were
blessed with one year ago,
as we shared precious time
with you on your birthday.
We can still see your beautiful smile, hear your laughter, and feel your love, as you enjoyed your favourite lobster dinner.
Today and every day,
we will hold you close
within our hearts and cherish
our memories of you.
Your beautiful soul lives
on forever in our hearts
and thoughts.
~ Husband Walter,
son Michael (Emily),
daughter Patricia (Michael), and grandchildren John,
Michaela, and Jaydon