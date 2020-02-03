|
Mary (Belski) Bobinski, age 104 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, with her family at her side.
Mom/Baba was born in Ethelbert, Manitoba on July 7, 1915. She married Frank on June 19, 1938. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in June 1988.
Mom's life revolved around her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and basically anyone that walked down the laneway of 212 W Francis St. She always had an open house policy. She was Mom/Baba to so many more then just her immediate family.
She was a Bingo fanatic winning her share of the Big Jackpots over the years. She even won Bingos at Hogarth. Mom truly had a green thumb. The neighbourhood kids knew it was a great garden to raid. Oh, her cooking! She was known for her perogies, cabbage rolls, borscht, headcheese, beetnics, to name a few of her many talents. Well, most of us have a baby blanket that she made for us all. She had 15 sewing machines to assist in all her tasks. Her baby Kathy never really knew how to sew. It wasn't until Great Grandson Jaxen was born that Mom walked Kathy through the whole process.
Mary is lovingly remembered and dearly missed by a basket of kids. Frances, Victor (Joanne), Delores (Gabe) DeProphetis, Allan (Karen), Norman (Linda), Beverly (Rini) VanUden and Kathy (Jim) Hansen. Grandchildren Krista (Rob) Miller, Thomas (Kamila) DeProphetis, Bradley (Tina) Bobinski, Robin DeProphetis, Danielle Bobinski, Michelle VanUden, Renny VanUden, Beth (Alan) Tocheri, Cory (Jolene) DiFranco and Cary Hansen. Great Grandchildren Steven (Shauna) Hitchman, Brooklyn Hitchman, Kourtney Miller, Saedi Bobinski, Evan Mazurski, Emilia DeProphetis, Clark Tocheri, Jaxen DiFranco, Naomi DeProphetis, Haidn Miller and Keirra Miller.
Also survived by Anne Prosyk (sister), John Belsky (brother), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Pearl and Paul Belski, her husband Frank and many sisters and brothers.
Mom's request was to have lunch on her. She wants all of her family, neighbours and bingo buddies to join in celebrating her life. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the DaVinci Centre, 340 Waterloo Street, South, from 1pm to 4pm.
There will be no Funeral Service. Interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Crohn's & Colitis (Thunder Bay Chapter) or Cardiac Cath Lab Initiative “Our Hearts at Home”.
**She was truly the Matriarch of this family**