|
Mrs. Mary "Evelyn" Boland passed away peacefully, at the age of 102, with her daughters by her side on January 12, 2020 in Bethammi, St. Joseph's Heritage. She was born on November 9, 1917 in St John's, Newfoundland. Online condolences
Evelyn graduated Business College and worked as a bookkeeper. She married Frank Boland in June of 1944, and following his Naval Service made their home in Port Arthur. Together they raised their 6 children until his death in 1965. Evelyn then went to work at Dawson Court and with great perseverance and hard work she raised her children independently.
Mom greatly valued her many good friends throughout her life. After retirement she thoroughly enjoyed travelling with friends and family. Her travels took her to Bermuda, Zimbabwe, Europe, United States and throughout Canada. Trips back home to Newfoundland to visit her family gave her the most pleasure.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Beth Shea, Mary Ellen (Vern) Besler, Janice (Ken) Bliss, Cathy (Aarno) Vesa, daughters-in-law Mary Boland-Morson (Renato), and Christine Boland. Thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer Otto (Doug), Jenise Boland-LaRose (Robin), Keith Boland (Melanie), Kelly Potter (Matt), Shane Besler (Laura), Les Besler, Dennis Boland (Patty), Jolene MacDonald-Boland (Paula), Cassie Friesen (Kyle), David Bliss (Carly), Rylan Vesa (Arja), Jenna Grant (Mason), and Greg Vesa. Eighteen great-grandchildren, Marissa, Branden, Eric, Savannah, Ashton, Ethen, Natalie, Olivia, Joah, Emma, Ava, Makena, Asher, Hudson, August, Greyson, Blake, and Cooper.
Mom loved her many grand-children and great-grandchildren and treasured the time she shared with them.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank (1965), sons Bryan (1988), Lawrence (2008), parents Mary Ellen and Lawrence Wadden and 6 siblings.
Our family is sincerely thankful for the exceptional care and kindness shown to our mother by the PSWs, RPNs, RNs and administrator of Bethammi, 2nd floor North.
As per Evelyn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Our family extends a special thank you to Father Marco Ladao for presiding at our mother's funeral Mass and Internment. Family members from Alberta, British Columbia and Southern Ontario are presently here. Together we celebrated our mother's, grandmother's and great-grandmother's long life at a private family gathering.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com