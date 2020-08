Mary Bottos (1923-2020), age 97, died peacefully in hospital. She is survived by her daughter Judy and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by spouse Zivco Peloza, her son Ron Bottos and her two brothers William and John Pritz. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery to follow. Mary will be missed by her dear friends Clara and Lori Lamke and their families.





