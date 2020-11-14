



MARY (MAY) AITKEN HOY

CALDWELL



1936–2020



We are saddened to share the news of our dear May passing away suddenly, but peacefully on October 31, 2020. May was just shy of her 84th birthday. May's roots came from Edinburgh Scotland and her first arrival to Canada was to visit with her Aunt and Uncle whom lived in Terrace Bay. The 21 year old Lassie did not realize her fate was sealed until she met the dashing Douglas Caldwell, romance, marriage and children soon followed. May and Doug raised 5 children, Sheena (Dave), Floyd, William (Anita), Gordon (Harriett) and Maureen. The extended family includes 10 grand children and 3 great grand children; Douglas, Christine - Logan (Gordon); Josh - Jack & Everly, Kaitlyn, Jordan (Sheena); Hannah, Eva, Adam, Sylvia (William); Zack (Maureen). The early years were filled with adapting to the Northern Ontario climate while raising the family. May's culinary skills were evident as she maintained hearty meals for the whole family while learning to become very adept at cooking the local delicacies like lake trout, walleye, moose, rabbit and partridge. May's working career included Hudson Bay and Costa's over the years. Her senior years brought a different calling where she took training to become the Lay Minister for the local Terrace Bay Community Church, where she led the flock right up till the week before she passed. One of the milestones in May'a life was to become a Canadian Citizen in 1988. May had many passions over the years including boating on Lake Superior, cooking, knitting, sewing, playing cards, providing for her family as well as in the later years camping with the relatives to name just a few. She was an active member of the Legion and Seniors Centre. May's family tree also includes her brother and sister William, Sheena (Ranald) as well as several nieces and nephews in Scotland. More family include in laws Bill and Sue, Lorne and Beth along with several more nieces and nephews scattered across Canada. Those that accepted her on her next journey include her husband Douglas of 58 years, parents Jean and William Cairns as well as several in laws. When one lives and becomes involved in the same community for 63 years one makes many dear friends with so many people that we cannot mention them all - yet you all know whom you are. We all miss our Mother, Gramma, GG, Sister in law, Aunt and friend. She will always be remembered in our heart. The family has held a private service and we are planning a celebration of life in the summer of 2021 when we all hope it will be safe for the community to be able to attend. In Memoriam may be made to the Terrace Bay Community Church or a charity of your choice.~The Caldwell Family.