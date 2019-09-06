|
|
On September 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice in London ON, Mary was called back to Heaven while her family gathered together singing and praying at her bedside. Family and faith were very important and always present for Mary during her life and career as an elementary school teacher and a real estate agent. Mary was a lifelong member of the Catholic Women's League and enjoyed singing in Latin, Italian and English with the choir each Sunday. Originating from Thunder Bay, Mary relocated with her family to St Thomas in 2013 after spending several years in Texas.
Mary leaves her husband, Corradino (Dino) after 53 years of marriage and building a family with three daughters she treasured: Annette Logan, Lauri Pugliese and Dina Martinez (Texas). Her sons-in-law have a special place in her heart: Robert Logan, Ralph Pugliese and Fred Martinez. The light of her life will always be her grandsons: Robbie Logan, Corey Pugliese and Justin Martinez.
Mary was born in Fort William, Ontario on February 10th, 1942. Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents Mary and George Pluchta; her sister Pauline Levcik and brother-in-law Joseph Levcik; her parents-in-law: Antonio and Grazia D'Angelo; sister and brother in law: Maria and Pietro Muraca.
Mary's life in Thunder Bay was made richer by her extended family members especially her brothers and sisters-in-law: Pasquale (Lucia) D'Angelo and Giulio (Lucia) D'Angelo. She also leaves nieces and nephews: Margaret (Dorian- predeceased) Fraser, Diane (Danny) Ames, Mary (Paul) Wanzuk, Kathy (Tony) Pirone, Carmelina (Michael) Del Nin, Tony D'Angelo, Grace D'Angelo, Robert (Cheryl) D'Angelo, Linda (William) Macdonald, Lisa (Dave) Maltese, Enzo D'Angelo (Chicago) and Marco (Tanya) D'Angelo (San Diego).
Since moving to St Thomas, Mary has made many new friends and enjoyed their regular Birthday lunch buffets and catching up over coffee at McDonald's. One constant in her life was driving. She loved driving and she started at age 12 in Thunder Bay and over the years she safely drove in Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Western Ontario without ever using a GPS.
Visitation will be held at the Shawn Jackson Funeral Home 31 Elgin Street, St. Thomas (519-631-0570) on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Parish 20 Morrison Drive, St. Thomas on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment in Holy Angels Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, please donate to the St Joseph's Hospice located in London, ON. Mary's family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Parent and everyone at St Joseph's Hospice for their amazing care and compassion and to Father Graham Keep for his spiritual support during this journey. A special thank you goes to Dr. Paul, Dr. Qu and Dr. Mangel for giving us these precious months with Mary.
We love you to the moon and back! You are free – go fly with the Angels!