1929 – 2020Khrystos Voskres!
On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Mary peacefully passed away. She was born on October 2, 1929 in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), Ontario. On May 12, 1951, she married George Dashkewytch, moved to Terrace Bay, Ontario, where they resided for the next 35 years, raising four sons, George, Mark, Peter and Paul. The past 34 years, of Mary and George's married lives have been spent in Kelowna, British Columbia. Mary had a passion for life and constantly reached out to help and love others. As a hobby artist, her paintings focused on nature and captured the surroundings in which she lived. She loved curling as a participant and as a fan. Mary was actively involved in her communities, particularly within the Church. Her role with the Catholic Women's League expanded to a national level, becoming a leader, and later being awarded a Lifetime Membership. She was active with BC Interior Health as a volunteer, visiting and comforting those who were shut-in their homes or health centres. Mary also obtained a fitness certificate through Okanagan College and began providing Aqua-Fit classes to a number of retirement communities throughout Kelowna, doing so, well into her 80's. In 1990 Mary was nominated as Citizen of the Year for the city of Kelowna. Always adventurous, for her 75th birthday, she gifted herself with a horseback swim in Lake Okanagan which was featured in the Kelowna Courier. Her family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff at the Intensive Care Unit at Kelowna General Hospital and the Spring Valley and Sun Pointe Care Centres in Kelowna. Mary was preceded in death by her father Alexander; mother Pearl; sister Anne; brother-in-law Maurice; and is leaving some of herself behind through her husband of 69 years, George; sons George, Mark, Peter and Paul; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary's celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 750 Rutland Rd. N. Kelowna, BC, V1X 3B7 and Dormition of the Mother of God, 1091 Coronation Avenue, Kelowna, BC, B1Y 7A8. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Her quick wit and enduring hugs will be missed by all who knew her.
Love U Better!!!
God Bless You All, Khrystos Voskres!