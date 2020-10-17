It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mary DeCorte, age 92 years, of Thunder Bay, announces her unexpected passing on October 11, 2020 at home.



Mary worked many years as a homemaker and volunteering at the Shelter House. Her later years were spent as a caregiver to her son Dale.



Survived by her sister Jesse McMindes, nieces Colleen, Laurie and nephew David (Kansas City, MO). Children Arthur 'Butch', Jerry (Paula), Ronald and Beverly (St. Catharine's, ON). Grandchildren Clayton and Michael (Toronto, ON), Shawna, Ashley and Cassidy (Amanda). Great grandchildren Emily, Madalyn, Cameron, Brody and Lily.



Mary was predeceased by her sons Eugene (1989) and Dale (2007).



Her daily travels brought her to her 'reserved' booth at Coney Island, moving down Frederica St. to Westfort Foods.



Westfort will miss the lady with the walker, dressed in pink with a headband and lipstick to match.



As per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private service with family at a later date where she will be put to rest with her two sons.



If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.



Mary will be sadly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





