Mary DiGiuseppe (Likar) passed away on May 7, 2020 at TBRHSC.  She will
be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Josie Likar, her nephews Alexander Likar and Edward Karell as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her dear friend Elizabeth Ramuscak. Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob), her brother Alex Likar and her parents. Cremation has taken place and as requested a private burial will follow. Thank you to the caring staff at P.R. Cook Apts, Dr. Rao, Dr. Hagerty, Dr. Dykstra and the wonderful staff of 1A. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 13, 2020.
