(nee Grant)
Passed away peacefully following a short illness, at her home with her family at her side. Mary Elizabeth Dunlop in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Ian George Dunlop for 51 years. Devoted mother of Christine Dunlop (David Oates), Karen Mulvey (Tom), Kathie Dunlop and Daniel Dunlop (Denise). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Alix, Quynn, Rainen, Jake, Marisa, Mathew, Madeleine and Amelia. Survived by her brothers Peter (Judy), Bill (Suzie), John and Tom (Soraya) and her sisters Debbie Shaughnessy (Pat), Joan Purves (Davey), Terry Grant and Sheila Hansen (Jim). Also survived by her sisters-in-law Lynne Dunlop, Susan Dunlop (Ross) and Margaret Dunlop (Larry). Proud aunt to 21 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews. After her family, her first love was the village of Elora. Mary served on council for many years, serving as Reeve of Elora from 1989 to 1999 and completing 1 term as Warden of the County of Wellington. Mary believed strongly in the foundation of family, always acting as everyone's cheerleader and always supportive. Her grandchildren were her world and she always made time for craft days, birthdays, graduations, sports, drama and dance. Family and friends are invited to a time of reception at the Elora Legion, 110 Metcalfe Street in Elora, on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm. Private family interment. Memorial donations can be directed to the Elora Legion or Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation.
