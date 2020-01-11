Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Mary Elizabeth Harris

Mary Elizabeth Harris Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Harris (nee Libiak) passed away peacefully at Pinewood Court on January 8, 2020. Mary was born on July 5, 1929. She was the first born child of Cecilia and Peter Libiak. She became the big sister to 7 siblings whom she adored and loved dearly. Mary married the love of her life Ed Harris on June 5, 1953. Together they had 7 children. After Ed's passing in 1970, Mary returned to the work force. First at Dr. Young's office and then at OHIP. Mary is survived by her children Robin (Yvonne), Karen Airns, Laurie (Rob) Sitch and Dean (Barb), her daughters-in-law Joy Harris and Shannon Harris, her siblings Helen (Sister Naomi Libiak), Millie McMillin, Peter Libiak, Betty (Doug) Hoard, Bunny (Glenn) Carson and Sharon Libiak. Mary was an adoring and loving grandmother to Wilder, Sean and Ian Cuninghame; Rebecca and Rachel Harris; David, Joey, and Patricia Robyn Harris; Cherie Harris and Bill Sklazeski; Kaitlyn, Adam and Trevor Harris; Madison, Brandon and Dallas Sitch; Nikki Harris-Duckworth, and 7 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by many other relatives and treasured friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband Ed, children Michele Cuninghame, Mark Harris and Ed Harris, brother Joe Libiak, and sons-in-law Brad Cuninghame and Bob Airns. Cremation has taken place. There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Patrick's Cathedral with Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. officiating. Mary's family wishes to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Pinewood Court for the loving and compassionate care you provided for our mother. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Mary Harris will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

www.blakefuneralchapel.com
