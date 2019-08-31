|
Mrs. Mary-Ellen Haskell (Finlayson), age 76 years, passed away on August 23, 2019 in the TBRHSC with family by her side.
Mary-Ellen was born in Montreal on January 1, 1943. She married Larry Haskell in Red Rock, Ontario and together they settled in Thunder Bay.
Mary-Ellen will be sadly missed by her son Gary Haskell (Kara); daughters Margaret Lawrence (Doug) and Jennifer Smith (Lorne); ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Larry, sons Clifford, William and Andrew, as well as her parents, two brothers and one sister.
A private family gathering will be held at Riverside Cemetery.