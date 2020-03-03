|
On February 29, 2020 at the age of 77, Mary passed peacefully with her family by her side.Your Mother Is Always With You
Born on November 6, 1942 in Armstrong, Ontario to Mary Shapwaykeesic, she was later adopted by Peter and Elizabeth Tebishgoeshik.
As a young girl, she grew up in Ferland and spent much of her youth in the surrounding area (Zig Zag Lake and Mojikit Lake). As a young woman she worked in the remote hydro camps as a cook and married Paul Andrew Willoughby in 1968. They lived briefly in Ypsilanti, Michigan before moving back to Armstrong to raise their family.
Mary had an awesome sense of humor, which she had right up until the end. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were playing BINGO, playing the lotteries, watching Dr. Oz, cartoons and funny cat videos, and riding around with her son, Leslie.
Mary is survived by her children Bryant, Dawn (John), Paul (Tracey), Frances (Ira), and Leslie (Lisa). Sister Doris Herman, Grandchildren Casimir, Caelan, Kristen, Tyler, Misty, Jade, Kyra, Athena, Cecil, Bryson, Breanna and Step-Grandchildren Nathan, Jaylene and Skyler; Great-Grandchildren Brody, Jenna, Grayson, Liara, Tate, Paul, Aubrey, Paisley, and Step-Great Grandchildren Naiyah, Nayden, Nico, Naevi, Kerstyn, Ali and Levi. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews throughout Ontario, BC, and the United States.
Mary is predeceased by her birth mother, Mary, her adoptive parents Peter and Elizabeth, her husband Paul “Andy”, her adoptive siblings Frank and Mary, Uncles Edward, Mike, and Dennis Shapwaykeesic, and Grandchildren Carrie-Marie and Paul.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will take place at a later date.
The Family would like to thank LIHN and St. Elizabeth Health Care staff for the care and support in making Mary's final days comfortable.
She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street,
she's the smell of certain foods you remember,
flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself.
She's the cool hand on your brow when you are not feeling well, she's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day.
She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep,
the colors of a rainbow, she is Christmas morning.
Your Mother lives inside your laughter.
She's the place you came from, your first home, and she's
the map you follow with every step you take.
She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you.
Not time, not space….not even death.
Rest in Peace Momma Bear
Love Always,
Bryant, Dawn, Frances, and Leslie