|
|
With saddened hearts we announce Mrs. Mary Fiala, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Mary was born and raised in Blake Township on the family farm on Sturgeon Bay Rd. In her teens, she moved to the town of Fort William and became a nurses' aid. She married her husband Frank, and then lived the rest of her life on the family farm on Hacquoil Road. Mary was a very energized and dedicated worker, being a foster parent for 15 years in the 60's and 70's, growing gardens and flower beds, making preserves, and raising cows and chickens on the small farm. She also worked in the Candy Mountain Cafeteria in the 70's and 80's, with the MNR tree farm every summer, and day cared in later years. She took very good care of her home and family. Mary enjoyed bingo, road trips, dancing at the Legion and spending time outdoors. Mary Fiala is survived by her brother Metro Chaschuk, daughters Patricia and Nicole, son Manley (Liza), grandchildren Sara (Tyler), Gordon, Brandi and Quincy, her great-grandsons Harlen and Sonny, and many nieces and nephews also survived. She is predeceased by her parents Lassie and Helen (nee Kuz) Chaschuk, husband Frank Fiala, brother Leo Chaschuk, son Richard Fiala and her step-father John Kuz. Visitation for Mary will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm in the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church with Panachyda to follow at 7:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 when family and friends will gather for funeral Mass at 10:00 am in the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. If friends desire, memorials to the G. Magnotta Foundation would be appreciated. On-line Condolences
Mary Ann Fiala will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com