With profound sadness and a broken heart I mourn the passing of my beloved wife Mary Louise Fortier on Sept. 22, 2019, just 2 days past our 50th Wedding Anniversary Sept. 20/69 - Sept. 20, 2019. After a 28 year career at Bell Canada she went on to work as a PSW at Pioneer Ridge up until her passing. After meeting on a blind date in 1968, it wasn't long after we realized that our love for each other was forever. Left to mourn our loss is her husband Ron, sons Riley (Melissa) and Darcy as well as her pride and joys her grandsons Jacob (mother Lisa Kleinsasser), Bryson and Easton. Predeceased by her father, mother and her only brother. Lou cherished the friendships of many special people she met over the years. A celebration of Mama Lou's life will be held Saturday, September 28th at West Thunder Community Centre from 1- 4 p.m. on South Edward Street. Donations to the Humane Society in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
