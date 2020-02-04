|
Mrs. Mary Helen Boesch (nee Guran), age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Please sign the
Mary was born on August 5, 1941 in Nipigon, Ontario. She married Wendel Boesch in 1960, and soon after started their family. In the late 60's the family relocated to Port Arthur. She worked as a hairdresser in Nipigon, then reception at the Academy of Musical Arts in Thunder Bay and finally as a hairdresser at the Everest Funeral Chapel for over 22 years.
Survived by her children, Anna (Scott) and Wayne; grandchildren Patricia and Larry Johanson, the apple of her eye, great granddaughter Isabella Johanson and her sister, Anne Kellett of Snoewall, MB. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Predeceased by her husband, Wendel, her parents Peter and Pearl Guran; parents in-law Karl and Hermina as well as numerous other family.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Mary Boesch will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon, Ontario. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Everest Chapel the with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the TBRHSC, Our Hearts at Home Campaign.
