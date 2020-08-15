1/1
Mary Hutzul
Mary Hutzul, age 94 years, passed away August 13th, 2020. Mary is survived by her four daughters Lillian (Leo) Toneguzzi, Evelyn (Harry) Pokotylo, Jean Thorlakson, Shirley (Lorne) Bard and son Jeff (Cathy) Hutzul, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. As per Mary's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all the staff at Jasper Place and Southbridge Pinewood for their kindness and caring during our mothers stay. You are truly angels of mercy.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
