Mary (Maria) Iwanyshyn
1924 - 2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mother, Baba and most recently Great Baba, Maria Iwanyshyn, 95 years old, on Wednesday, December 18th at Hogarth Transitional Care Unit with family by her side. Maria was born in the small village of Parchacz in the region of Lviv, Ukraine on September 23, 1924. At the young age of 16 she was taken from her family by German military to work in their farming community. What was to have been a 3month work assignment, lasted 4 years, until the end of World War 2.
Maria's aunt, Efrozina Petraniuk brought her to Canada where she settled in Fort William. Shortly after Maria met Peter Iwanyshyn and they were married May 30, 1953.
Her Ukrainian Catholic religion was the constant anchor in her life. She was an active member of the Ukrainian community, belonging to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration and the Catholic Women's League where she served as Secretary for a number of years. Maria sang in the church choir and volunteered her expertise making pyrohy and cabbage rolls. She also enjoyed helping at summer camps for the members of the Ukrainian Youth Association. She was also Secretary for the Ukrainian Women's League for many years. Maria had a beautiful voice and enjoyed music and singing. She and her husband Peter were members of the Fort William Prosvita Choir.
Maria enjoyed the outdoors and excursions with family to pick blueberries and mushrooms. Working in her flower and vegetable gardens brought her much joy and satisfaction. Maria was a true environmentalist, whose daily routine was to compost, recycle, reuse and collect rainwater for her garden. Maria loved to bake and cook many Ukrainian traditional meals and share them with her family, friends and neighbours.
One of Maria's favorite hobbies was embroidery and she was very proud of the many Ukrainian blouses, shirts, pillows and other large projects that she accomplished and displayed in the family home. She also enjoyed crochet, knitting and reading. Maria deeply loved her grandchildren. She babysat them for years and would never say no to spending time with them.
Maria is survived by her daughter Hanya Karpowich (Paul) and her son Peter Iwanyshyn of Renfrew, ON. Grandchildren: Paul Karpowich (Raeann), Jeremy Karpowich (Alyssa), Nicholas Iwanyshyn (Toronto), Mitchell Iwanyshyn (Arnprior) and her only Great Grandchild, recently born, Mila Rae Karpowich. She is also survived by her special niece Marushia and other relatives in Ukraine. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, her youngest son Roman, her Mother Varvara, Father Arkadij, sisters Anna, Kateryna, Anastasia and her special aunt Efrozina and many other relatives in Canada and Ukraine. Maria spent the past year as a resident of Hogarth Transitional Care Unit. Thank you to all of the staff who looked after her during her stay. As per Maria's wishes, a private Panchyda/Prayer Service and Funeral Mass with immediate family will be held and celebrated by Rev. Vladimir Chvets. Interment will follow in the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital Cardiac Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South.
