|
March 7, 1929 – March 11, 2019
Mrs. Mary Zanni, age 90 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay
Regional Health Science Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her
loving family.
Mary was born March 7, 1929 to John and Pierina Covello, and grew up on
Centre Street. She was introduced to Bob by the Sisco family, and they
married on August 4, 1951.
Mary and family spent many years enjoying the Covello family camp at
Mackenzie Beach where her and her sisters prepared many spaghetti dinners
for themselves, the Cava family, and many other friends.
Mary and Bob loved travelling and spending the winters in Tucson, Arizona.
She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church and the CWL. She enjoyed
knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking, especially her famous family
favourite butter tarts.
Mary's greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted, loving and caring
mother to Frank and Bobby. She took care of her father and Bob's father for
many years while raising her own family. She cherished her three
grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Bob of 67 years, children Frank
(Mary), Bobby (Connie), grandchildren Krista Hann (Brian), Kathy, Joey
(Jamie), great grandchildren Alessandra, Gavin, Connor, J.J. and Adeline.
She is also survived by her sister Joan Rigato and brother Bill Covello
(Lorna), brother-in-law Mike Chochla, and numerous nieces, nephews and other
relatives.
She was predeceased by parents John and Pierina, two brothers in infancy,
sisters Rosalie Maronese (Joe), Theresa Chochla, Rita Gravina (John),
brother Frank Covello (Emily), and brother-in-law Ed Rigato.
A sincere thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of 2B at TBRHSC,
Dr. Olga Kisselgoff, Dr. Matthew Ingves and the wound care specialists.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Mary Zanni will be held on Thursday,
March 14, 2019 leaving the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverly Street at
9:20 am to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, for the Funeral Mass at
10:00 am, celebrated by Father Luigi Filippini. Private interment will
follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends
will be held on Wednesday evening after 5:00 pm in the Everest Chapel, with
Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00 pm.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Mary to a charity of
your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com