Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zanni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Josephine Zanni


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Josephine Zanni Obituary

March 7, 1929 – March 11, 2019



Mrs. Mary Zanni, age 90 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay


Regional Health Science Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her


loving family.



Mary was born March 7, 1929 to John and Pierina Covello, and grew up on


Centre Street. She was introduced to Bob by the Sisco family, and they


married on August 4, 1951.



Mary and family spent many years enjoying the Covello family camp at


Mackenzie Beach where her and her sisters prepared many spaghetti dinners


for themselves, the Cava family, and many other friends.



Mary and Bob loved travelling and spending the winters in Tucson, Arizona.


She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church and the CWL. She enjoyed


knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking, especially her famous family


favourite butter tarts.



Mary's greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted, loving and caring


mother to Frank and Bobby. She took care of her father and Bob's father for


many years while raising her own family. She cherished her three


grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Mary is survived by her loving husband Bob of 67 years, children Frank


(Mary), Bobby (Connie), grandchildren Krista Hann (Brian), Kathy, Joey


(Jamie), great grandchildren Alessandra, Gavin, Connor, J.J. and Adeline.


She is also survived by her sister Joan Rigato and brother Bill Covello


(Lorna), brother-in-law Mike Chochla, and numerous nieces, nephews and other


relatives.



She was predeceased by parents John and Pierina, two brothers in infancy,


sisters Rosalie Maronese (Joe), Theresa Chochla, Rita Gravina (John),


brother Frank Covello (Emily), and brother-in-law Ed Rigato.



A sincere thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of 2B at TBRHSC,


Dr. Olga Kisselgoff, Dr. Matthew Ingves and the wound care specialists.



Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Mary Zanni will be held on Thursday,


March 14, 2019 leaving the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverly Street at


9:20 am to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, for the Funeral Mass at


10:00 am, celebrated by Father Luigi Filippini. Private interment will


follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends


will be held on Wednesday evening after 5:00 pm in the Everest Chapel, with


Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00 pm.



Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Mary to a charity of


your choice would be greatly appreciated.



Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Of Thunder Bay
Download Now