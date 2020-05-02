Mary (Fiorito) Kastern
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Eva Kastern (Fiorito). She peacefully slipped away Friday, April 24th, 2020 at St. Joe's Hospice with family by her side. Mary is survived by her husband William, sons Guy (Rita), Garth (Diane), daughter Maryjo, and brother Tony (Pat). She will be greatly missed by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her Kopka family. She is predeceased by her father Frank Fiorito Sr, mother Josephine Sozio, and brothers Matthew and Frank. Mary's gift for helping people was self-evident, as she chose a career in nursing. She had a heart of gold and was known for her kindness, friendliness, sense of humour, and willingness to put the needs of others before her own. If you took all of the best qualities from every person and rolled them into one, you'd get Mary. As per her wishes, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Kidney Association.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
