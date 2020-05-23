Mary (Maria) Kokany
The family of Mary (Maria) Kokany sadly announce her passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor on May 19, 2020, shortly before her 103rd birthday. Mary was born and raised in Thunder Bay where she met and married Michael Kokany. She was a loving mother, a superb cook, a talented gardener and an excellent seamstress. We remember her for her selflessness, generosity and unconditional love. She leaves us with no regrets but with a strong admiration for her character, determination and spirit. We love her dearly and will miss her forever.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Irene (John) Izatt and Dorothy and Dr. Ian Irvine, all of Toronto, Ontario, nieces Doris Camlin, Sylvia Hemsworth, Lilli Bird and Diane Charbanic (Los Angeles, CA) and nephew Rick Wetyk (Victoria, B.C.), other nieces and nephews survive as well.

Mary was predeceased, in 2002, by Michael her husband of 65 years. She was also predeceased by her parents Anastasia and Dmytro Charbanic as well as siblings, Steve, Bill, Michael and Sophie (Fred) Wetyk.

The family wishes to thank the many PSWs and RPNs for their kindness, compassion and care of Mary during her lengthy stay on 7 North at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Special thanks to Doris, Lilli, Sylvia, Albina Bordignon and Daniela O'Rourke for their many visits to mom and the joy they brought to her during her last years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to do so are invited to make a donation to a charity of their choice in memory of Mary.
Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.
