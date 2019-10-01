|
It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Mary Komar, aged 83, announces her unexpected but peaceful passing on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Roseview Manor. She was born on December 22, 1936 in McIntyre Township (Government Road) to Joseph & Anna Simko. In October 1953, she married Michael Komar and they moved to Blucher Street where they raised their family. As well as being a homemaker, over the years Mary worked at Hacquoil Construction, the Crest Hotel, the Landmark Inn and the Lakehead School Board as a crossing guard. Mary also played an intricate part in the creation of Dragon Hills Golf Course. She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church and will be fondly remembered for her kindness, humour & gift of conversation. Mary had a strong love for her family and is survived by sons Michael (Laurie), Bill (Debbie), John (Cyndee), daughter Susan Lundberg, grandchildren Mitchell (Jodie), Travis, Geordi, Stephen, Cuyler, Ashley and Chelsea Komar, Erin and Donovan Lundberg, great grandchildren Carter, Clarity & Briella Komar and brother John (Viola) Simko. She was predeceased by her husband Michael & infant son Stephen Komar, parents Joseph & Anna Simko, as well as other family members in Slovakia. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation with family at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Roseview Manor for their exceptional and compassionate care of our loved one Mary. If friends so desire donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice would be much appreciated. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal
