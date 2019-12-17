|
JANUARY 13, 1937 – DECEMBER 13, 2019
Mrs. Mary Louise Birch, age 82 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Mary was born on January 13, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was raised and educated there, then attending the University of Iowa where she received her radiology degree. Following her first marriage, they settled in Bloomington, Minnesota where she raised her three children. As her children grew, Mary worked as an accountant, she remained in her chosen career until her retirement from the Valhalla Inn.
In 1981 Mary married the love of her life, Gord. Together they loved to travel and ice racing. Mary was never officially 'pit crew' but she would haul tires when needed. They were long-time members of the Thunder Bay Vintage Sports Car Club, where they made many great friends. Mary had a great sense of humour and she doted over her many flower gardens – lamenting when the deer would eat them. She loved her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed sewing for the little ones.
Survived by her husband of 38 years, Gordon; children David (Kathleen) Brummond, Col. Stephen (Jill) Brummond and Rebecca (Mark) Stadem; step-daughters Sharlene (Gary) Turk and Lori (James) Ferris; grandchildren Seth, Sam, Hanna, Hans, Trevor and Ryan; five great-grandchildren; sister Gloria Jensen and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Predeceased by her parents and brothers Walter Oetting and J. Louis Oetting.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Mary Birch will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30am in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Everest Chapel.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.
