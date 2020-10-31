It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our wife, mother, sister, and friend Mary "Melinda" Maki (nee MURRELL) at the age of 67 at the TBRHSC on October 26, 2020 with her family by her side. Melinda was born February 13, 1953 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She grew up on Rupert Street and Summit Avenue with two younger siblings whom she loved, Lucinda & Jamie. As a teenager, a trip to Japan for Expo '70 influenced her to complete a degree in languages at Western University, with aspirations of becoming a government translator. As a growing woman Melinda grew to be a truly beautiful lady inside and out, as her long list of friends would support. Later, her career ambitions shifted, and an unrelenting desire to care for others led her to pursue a second degree in nursing at Lakehead University. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Bob. Married in 1979, they had many adventures together, including living in Hawaii for 6 weeks, and taking an extended road trip across the U.S. before settling down and having two daughters - Stacey and Stephanie. Her nursing career was mainly involved with newborn emergencies in the neonatal ICU. She became involved with the inception of the first transporting of critical newborns by air to medical centres down east, a job she truly loved. Melinda devoted her life to taking care others in both her professional and family life - always putting other's needs before her own. She was highly intelligent, and her wicked sense of humor and wit always made her the life of the party. She wowed everyone with her culinary skills, including making a mean cheese souffle, banana tarts, and roast beef with all the fixings. She had many interests including tennis, crossword puzzles and Patrick Swayze. In her earlier years she was an avid synchronized swimmer and enjoyed spending summers at Loon Lake with her Mom, Dad, Jamie, and Lucinda. In later years, even as she struggled with progressive chronic illness, she continued her love for Loon with Bob and the kids up until the very end, especially visits from her best friend Kathy Ellard. Melinda was predeceased by her parents Donald and Myrna Murrell, brother James Murrell, and brother-in-law Dieter Kostron who recently passed away. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Bob Maki, daughters Stacey and Stephanie Maki, sister Lucinda Murrell and many extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melinda's name to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.



