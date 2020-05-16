

August 30, 1926

– May 11, 2020

Our mother Mae passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2020 in her 94th year due to complications from Covid-19. She was born in Midland, Ontario and raised in Penetanguishene. Her fondest memories were of spending her summers with her family at the cottage on her beloved island in Georgian Bay. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son Grant (Pam), her daughters, Karen (Bruce), Valerie (Doug), and Sharon (Kevin). “Nan” will be missed but always remembered with love by her grandchildren, Ryan, Skye and Evan, Shane, Pamela and Christine, Conrad and Heidi, Riley and Brian. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Neela, Cassidy, Emmett, Declan, April and James. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Preston Gendron, her sister Florence (Bev) and her brother Aubrey (Bea). She was also predeceased by her daughter Janet (Barry) and her husband Malcolm “Baldy” Wilson to whom she was married for 64 years prior to his passing in 2016. Mae trained as a Registered Nurse at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Barrie, Ont. After her graduation in 1949 she accepted a position in Little Long Lac Hospital in Geraldton, Ont. It was there that she met her future husband, Malcolm and there they married. Together they lived in Geraldton and raised their family. Mae took some time out from her career to raise her family. She returned to her nursing career when her youngest started school. She was very active in the St. James Anglican Church in Geraldton and after retirement became involved with the Seniors Club. Moms' great love was fishing. She spent many happy hours with Dad pickerel fishing Northern Ontario lakes. They moved to Almonte, Ont. in 2014 to be closer to their grown children. Mae was an avid and voracious reader. After she moved into The Almonte Country Haven in 2016, the staff found she was a staunch supporter of the English language and had no qualms in correcting anyone who misused it. Mae became known as a “feisty” lady with a wonderful sense of humor and always had a quick and witty repartee. Mae was an optimistic kind of person and had nothing but good things to say about the staff and living in the Haven. Our family sincerely thank the Administration and every member of the staff at the Haven for the kind, loving and compassionate care and fellowship they gave to Mae during the years she spent with them. Our family would also like to publicly acknowledge the overwhelming courage, dedication and heroism of the staff in the current pandemic crisis. We honor and salute you. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, donations can be made to St James Anglican Church. Geraldton, Ontario



