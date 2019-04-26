|
|
Mrs. Mary Peters, aged 84 years, passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital after a brief illness on April 21, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1935 in Fort William, Ontario and retired August 1999 after working many years at the Chronicle Journal. On line condolences at:
Mary is predeceased by her husband Laurie Peters; her parents Anne and Steve Onyschuk; mother-in-law and father-in-law Madge and Lawrence Peters; sister Stephanie (Luba) Woodcock; brother Donald Onyschuk; aunt and uncle Carrie and Ed Bunt.
She will be forever remembered by Joseph Butler, her life partner; sister Elizabeth Day; sons Laurie (Cathy), Brian and Richard; granddaughter Katie; sister-in-law Wendy Charles (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family Graveside Service will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca