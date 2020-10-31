1/
Mary Prokopchuk
Mrs. Mary Prokopchuk, age 88 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospice.

Mary was born on November 18, 1931 in Middlechurch, Manitoba, moving to Winnipeg with her family when she was young. Following her marriage in January of 1951, she and her husband settled in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay), where they raised their 6 children.

Mary is survived by her children Linda (Mario, deceased), Dan (Dolores), Stan (Heather), Kathy, Gary (Lynn) and Alan (Holly); 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Andrew in 2015; 4 sisters and their spouses; and 2 brothers and their spouses.

According to her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses of both TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Hospice Unit for looking after Mom.

If friends desire, donations in memory of Mary to the Arthritis Society Thunder Bay Chapter would be appreciated.

Rest in Peace Mom

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
