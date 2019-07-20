Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaministiquia Community Centre
Dawson Rd. (Hwy 102)
Mary Reed

Mary Reed Obituary


Celebrating the Life of
MARY REED

A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration. Please join us to remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer and share stories of a life lived to the fullest. The Celebration of Life for Mary, Mere Bahini Te Papa Reed will take place Saturday, July 27th from 2pm - 6pm at the Kaministiquia Community Centre on Dawson Rd. (Hwy 102). All those who loved Mary are welcome to attend. Family and close friends are also invited to join us at Mary's following the Celebration of Life at the Kaministiquia Community Centre. Those joining us at Mary's after the Kaministiquia Community Centre celebration are asked to bring their own lawn chair and byob.
