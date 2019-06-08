|
Mrs. Mary Robertson (nee Hiebert) aged 85 years, formerly of Huntington Court, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Friday May 31st, 2019.Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Mary was born in Winkler, Manitoba in 1934 and grew up on the family farm outside of Kelwood, MB. She was one of 7 children. Mary married John Robertson in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1953. She was a homemaker and raised 3 children. She enjoyed reading and knitting and always remembered fondly the times spent curling at Elmwood Curling Club in Winnipeg. Especially her time representing Manitoba in 1970 at the Canadian Women's curling championship, which took place in Calgary that year. Over the years, Mary lived in Winnipeg, Toronto, and Thunder Bay following John where his employment took him.
Mary is survived by her two daughters Lynn Scullion (Lewis) of Harrison Mills, BC and Diane Keigher (Jim) of Thunder Bay; 6 grandchildren, Brent (Vicky) Scullion and Brian Scullion of BC, John Keigher and Mathew Keigher of Thunder Bay, Erin (Matthew) Keigher-Woodall of SK, and Eleanor Robertson of Toronto; 6 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kaden, Jaren, Austin, and Hayden Scullion and Catherine Woodall. Mary's sister Myrna Dureau of SK and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives throughout the western provinces also survive.
Predeceased by her beloved husband John, her son Richard Robertson, her grandson Michael Scullion, her parents Dietrich and Suzanne Hiebert (nee Kroker); brothers Abe, Nick, John and Dick and her sister Kay.
As per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A family gathering and interment will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens, where she will rest next to her husband John. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.