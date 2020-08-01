

1924 - 2020



It is with deepest sadness that the family of Mary Shymko announce her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with family at her side.Mary was born in Fort William, Ontario on October 9,1924 to Frances and Alec Cheredaryk. She was the oldest of four siblings whom she adored. She attended local schools and worked briefly as a tailor before marrying Julien (Jay) Shymko on May 24, 1947. Mary's home and family were her life. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and her gardening. Every weekend she and Jay could be found at their camp at Birch Beach where friends and family were always welcome. Mary (Mamie) had special bonds with all of her four grandchildren and was thrilled with the arrival of her great granddaughter Emma Mary Rose.Mary is survived by her daughters Donna Wright (Ken), Jaye Lynn Lucas (Rob), Kristin Ryan (Steve), grandchildren Blair Wright (Ashley), Jared Ryan, Carson Ryan, Kendall Ryan, and great granddaughter Emma Wright. She is also survived by brother Tom Cheredaryk as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Elizabeth Ilkka and brother Bill Cheredaryk.Cremation with a private interment has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay would be appreciated.Donna, Jaye Lynn and Kristin would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Joe's who cared for our mom with compassion and kindness. A special thank you to Dr. Heather MacLean for her excellent care and kindness as Mom's family physician over the years.Mary Shymko will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.