Mary Siegfried
1939 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Mary Siegfried on the morning of Thursday August 27, 2020. Mom passed away in her in 81st year after a brief illness while residing at Hogarth Riverview Manor.

Born April 3rd, 1939 in West Bay Rd., Inverness Nova Scotia, Mary Siegfried was working in Halifax when she met and married the love of her life Larry. They returned to Thunder Bay and made a wonderful life together that they lovingly shared for 49 years. They had five children, four daughters and one son. Together they enjoyed trips to Grand Portage Casino, and many trips to Cape Breton to enjoy great times and visits with all of mom's sibling. After dad's passing, mom continued to be a very proud grandparent and enjoyed the time she spent with all of her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children Pam (Mike), Peggy (Mike), Tim (Caren), and Wendy (Peter); grandchildren Matt, Carly, Grady, Olivia, Laura and Courteney; great granddaughter Cecilia Grace. She is also survived by her many loving siblings, sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews here in Thunder Bay and East Coast. Mom was predeceased by her daughter Susan, and husband Larry in January 2009. A special thank you to mom's close friends that continued to keep close ties during her residing at Roseview Manor, and Hogarth Riverview Manor; Paul Kopachanski, Bess and Terry Pastuck. And a thank you to Veronica from Freedom Recreation for providing additional comfort and support.

Cremation has taken place.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life for mom will take place at a future date.

Mary Siegfried will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
