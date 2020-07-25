



January 23, 1921 ~ July 20, 2020



Mrs. Mary Sippola, age 99 years, a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home, passed away there on Monday, July 20, 2020.Mary was born in Espanola, Ontario on January 23, 1921. In her younger years, she was employed at Canada Car during the Second World War. A member of the CWL at Our Lady of Loretto Church, she was a past president of the Parent Teacher Association of St. Paul's School. Mary was also formerly employed by A&P and the Catholic School Board as a custodian.Mary enjoyed her trailer in Sioux Lookout during the summer months, woodworking with her husband, and especially her 6 grandchildren.Mary is survived by her three sons, Warren (Charron), Ken (Arja), Brian (Vera); 6 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and sister Thelma Eckman.She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Celia Freamo; husband Bill (1999); aunt Virginia Gervais; brother Clifford Freamo; and sisters Cecile Cehoovin and Theresa Lachine.Following cremation, a private family service will be held due to Covid 19 restrictions. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens.Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.A special thank you to all the staff of the 3rd floor, Bethammi, for taking such good care of mom.