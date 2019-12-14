|
Peacefully, on December 10, 2019 Mary Southon stepped into Eternity surrounded by the love of her family. Mary was born July 25, 1925 in Carlisle, Cumbria England along with her twin sister Lillian. In all, Mary enjoyed her youth with five siblings: George, Lillian, Frances, Joan and Robin. At age 16 Mary and Lillian were conscripted together to support the British war effort by working in munitions supplies at 14 MU. Their father, Frank and mother, Margaret (Stalker) Thompson ran a boarding house in Blackpool when Mary met the love of her life, Grant Temple Southon, who was serving as a flight instructor in the RCAF. Dad was smitten immediately by this lovely lady while at a dance. They married in Blackpool on August 20, 1945. Pulled by love and a great sense of adventure, Mary became one of the courageous War Brides who boarded a ship to cross the Atlantic and start a completely new and unknown life here in Canada. By the time she arrived in Port Arthur in early March, 1946, she'd endured a week long crossing on the Aquitania, processing at the famous Pier 21 in Halifax, and a long train ride, arriving on a cold night to be welcomed at long last by her beloved Grant at the train station. In 1947, Mary was delighted that her entire family came to Canada to join her. She had missed them terribly and was thrilled to have them on this side of the ocean. Eventually they spread out to raise their families from Thunder Bay to Vancouver Island, but none of them lost the closeness they had as children. Besides being a loving mother and devoted wife, Mary was a poet, avid gardener, baker and even earned the nickname "Machete Mary" while helping clear the land for our family camp at Shebandowan. She loved family and close friends, appreciated all things Mother Nature has to offer, had a wonderful laugh and was a sympathetic and kind listener. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Grant, her granddaughter Rebecca Southon, her parents Frank and Margaret Thompson, sisters and in-laws Lillian (Graham) Bannatyne, Frances (John) Stirrett, Joan (Reg) Wood and brothers George (Hazel) Thompson and Robin Thompson, and dear in-laws, Ruth and Doug McDonald. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Michael (Elspeth) Southon, Frances (Albert) Cheetham, Sheila (Alain) Jutras. Eight grandchildren: Heather, Sarah, Robin, Cory, Laura, David, Naomi and Nicole and their spouses, 9 great grandchildren: Carter, Colton, Leah, Shawn, Daniel, Tristen, Kaden, Kalina and Easton, plus one great granddaughter, Arianna. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Rose Thompson, longtime friends Evelyn Skedgel, Hugh Manson and very special friend John Richardson, plus many nieces and nephews and all who knew her. Many thanks to the wonderful staffs of the P. R. Cook apartments, Manor House program and Roseview Manor who all helped make her last years as joyful as possible. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Grace Church on North Court Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MEMO, Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding or a charity of choice.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com