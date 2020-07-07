It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary “Stella” Gustafson (nee Head). She passed away peacefully at Southbridge Pinewood Court on July 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Stella was born in Ferland, Ontario, on July 7, 1940. She attended McIntosh Residential School for many years. She worked odd jobs in her younger days. Stella dedicated her life to her family. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her children and cherishing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a big heart and always took care of her extended family when needed. She opened her home to whoever needed a place to stay with open arms. Stella liked to listen to music and always had the radio playing as she loved to dance and was known as the “Dancing Queen.” She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends sipping a cold Blue. She was a great cook and baker. She loved cooking and baking cupcakes, homemade buns and bannock. She always made sure her children ate first before she did. Stella will be lovingly remembered by her children: Steve, Glen, Dale, Marion and Grant (June); her 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, her sisters: Cecilia Kwandibens and Nora Thompson. Stella was predeceased by her children: Floyd, Gloria, Valerie, Richard and Charles; her parents: Mary and David Head; her sister Maggie; her grandchildren: Steven Jr., Harley and Glen Jr.; her great granddaughter Rachel Fenton; and her loving husband George of 53 years. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Our Lady of the Snows R.C. Church in Armstrong, ON at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel at Sargent and Sons Funeral Home, 21 N. Court St. with a vigil service at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows R.C. Church, Armstrong, ON. We truly appreciate the care that our mother received at her residence at Southbridge Pinewood Court for five years, especially by the wonderful staff in the Kingfisher Unit and Recreation Dept. Stella was treated with love, respect, kindness and compassion, even when she was feisty. Living at Southbridge Pinewood Court was not an easy transition for Stella, but she did eventually call it home. We will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff there.